Firemen asked to intensify inspection of fireworks units, cracker shops

Following, Friday’s fire accident at Rajalakshmi Fireworks near here that claimed seven lives, Director (Fire and Rescue Services), C. Sylendra Babu, has asked his officials to intensify inspection in fireworks units and cracker shops to ensure adherence to safety norms.

After inspecting the scene of accident under T. Kallupatti police station limits here on Saturday, Mr. Babu said that the inspections were meant to prevent any further occurrence of such accidents to safeguard the lives of the workers.

Technical investigation into the accident would reveal the actual cause of the accident, he added.

Stating that officials from TNFRS department were regularly conducting inspection of fireworks units, he said with Deepavali festival round the corner, he ordered intensification of the safety measures in place.

The officials would also inspect cracker shops that would be shortly opened ahead of the festival.

He warned that efforts would be taken for stringent action against the units that were found to be violating the safety rules.

Deputy Director (Southern Region), P. Saravanakumar, and Madurai District Fire Officer S. Kalyanakumar, were present.