Kurangani forest fire victims remembered

Marking the third anniversary of the Kurangani forest fire tragedy on Thursday, some family members of those, who had died, visited the foothills and offered prayers by lighting lamps.

On the evening of March 9, 2018, at least 36 persons from different parts of Tamil Nadu assembled at Kurangani in Bodi hills and planned trekking to Kolukkumalai the following day, a place where private tea estates are situated. It is considered as one of the peak points, where tea is grown.

Though the Forest Department had not authorised or approved the Kurangani route to Kolukkumalai for trekking enthusiasts, some local people encouraged such groups. Only workers from Kurangani and surrounding hamlets used to go to Kolukkumalai to work in tea estates.

The group reached Kolukkumalai and stayed there overnight. When they returned on March 11, 2018, they halted at Othamaram for lunch. At this time, a thick forest fire engulfed. Taken aback, the local guide Ranjith swiftly rushed 10 people including three children, on a different route and saved them. However, 26 others, which included 17 women, suffered burns and succumbed to injuries in various hospitals.

So, the Tamil Nadu government banned trekking for about two years across the State. A senior IAS officer Atulya Misra was appointed to probe the forest fire. The Commission, which conducted inquiries and visited the spot, submitted its report to the government.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department framed a number of guidelines for trekking groups but enthusiasm among trekkers had dipped.

The villagers in Kurangani said that it was a sorrowful day as those, who had come here from far and near to enjoy nature, died in tragic circumstances.