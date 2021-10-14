Fire and Rescue Services personnel conduct drill

A drill was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Wednesday at the Madurai Collectorate premises in the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on account of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

As part of the drill, Fire and Rescue Services personnel demonstrated various techniques to the public as to how people could protect themselves during the heavy rains and floods. The personnel also demonstrated the techniques on how people could protect themselves in cases of fire at home.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel displayed the safety equipment that they used during the rescue operations. The personnel said that similar such drills were conducted at taluk levels to create awareness among the public.