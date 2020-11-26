FIR against film producer stayed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted a stay on the First Information Report registered by Ramanathapuram police against film producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja in connection with a case pertaining to a chit fund scam.

Justice J. Nisha Banu granted the relief to Gnanavel Raja. He said that he had nothing to do with the scam or the people involved in it and was not aware of the fact that the people who had acquired the theatrical rights of a film produced by him were involved in the scam.

The petitioner said that one, Neethimani, who had acquired the rights of his film, his wife Menaka and one Anand were named accused in the chit fund scam based on a complaint lodged by Thulasimanigandan, who had invested in the chit fund.

It was said that Thulasimanigandan and 58 others had invested ₹3 crore in the chit fund and the amount was not repaid. The petitioner sought a stay on all further proceedings on the FIR and the same be quashed.