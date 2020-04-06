Financial assistance for advocates sought

MADURAI

Following the suspension of court operations in the State in the wake of COVID-19 spread, Madurai District Bar Associations have urged the State government and the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to look into the plight of the advocates, particularly, the junior advocates.

In a statement, Lawyers Association of Madurai District Court said that the advocates depended on their profession for income. With the lockdown and suspension of court operations, many of them were finding it hard to maintain their families. Not only the advocates, advocate clerks were also affected and were without work to sustain their livelihood, the statement said.

Madurai Bar Association said that its members were collecting funds from senior advocates. After a substantial amount was collected, the beneficiaries would be identified. Not only juniors, but also those in need of financial assistance would be paid the amount, they said.

Senior advocates and advocates practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court have stepped in to offer financial assistance to junior advocates and advocate clerks.

A total of 59 junior advocates from humble background were identified through a team of advocates, led by Arun Swaminathan. He said that the advocates in need of financial assistance were identified and the amount contributed by senior advocates and advocates was either transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries or through Google pay.