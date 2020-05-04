Final decision on reopening industrials units to be made today

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration on Monday held a discussion with representatives of fireworks, printing, export-oriented industries on the modalities for reopening the industrial units.

Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who chaired the meeting, said that the State Government had decided to relax the curfew norms and allow industrial units to resume operation to protect the industries like fireworks, printing and weaving and the livelihood of the workers.

The industrial units could resume work in a phased manner from Wednesday.

Mr. Bhalaji asked the representatives to ensure that standard operating procedure should be followed scrupulously. They owners should also ensure that the units are properly disinfected and workers maintained social distancing.

The units should submit their compliance report and apply seeking permission for resuming work. The units should also seek permission for operating the vehicles to ferry their workers.

Collector R. Kannan said that the decision to permit industrial units would be taken soon. The representatives also listed their practical difficulties and issues on procuring raw materials.