Madurai

Fill up vacant posts of medical officers

Southern Railway Mazdoor Union has appealed to the railway administration to fill up the posts of medical officers in Karaikudi, Thoothukudi, Shenchottah and Tirunelveli health units. Its Madurai divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said though there was a temporary recruitment of eight doctors, 10 nurses and 15 housekeeping staff for the Railway Hospital in Madurai, it should fill up vacancies in other health units also as the need for medical services had increased under the pandemic situation. The SRMU has suggested a diet chart for COVID-19 patients admitted to the Railway Hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 7:35:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/fill-up-vacant-posts-of-medical-officers/article32346061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story