File status report on PIL plea: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a status report on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to set up exclusive Siddha treatment facility centre to treat positive patients in each district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the Health Secretary to file the report on the petition filed by T.A. Omprakash from Tiruchi.

The petitioner said the State should allocate sufficient funds to set up the centres. There was no approved medicine or vaccination for COVID-19. Under these circumstances, the option of alternate traditional medicines, which were more affordable, should be explored.