Fifth round of vaccination drive for cattle against FMD begins in Madurai

The fifth round of the vaccination programme for cows and buffaloes against Foot-and-Mouth Disease started in Madurai district on Monday.

The vaccination drive was inaugurated by Nandagopal, Joint Director (In-charge), Animal Husbandry Department Madurai region, at the veterinary dispensary at Thanakkankulam near Vilachery in Tirupparankundram.

The fifth round would continue till July 10 in over 100 veterinary dispensaries in Madurai district. An Animal Husbandry department official said the vaccination camps would benefit around 2.8 lakhs cattle in the district.

The vaccination drive against FMD would continue till the 12th round, said the official.