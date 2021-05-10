Waving medical prescriptions to evade action?

The number of vehicles on arterial roads in the city came down considerably after the total lockdown came into force on Monday.

A vast majority of shops and commercial establishments remained closed. On Sunday, the city bustled with people making last-minute purchases to face the 14-day lockdown. But movement of residents and vehicles came down drastically on Monday.

“Only 30% of cars and motorbikes plied on the road,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A. Tirumalai.

Police checkposts had been set up at all important junctions to contain unnecessary movement of vehicles, he added.

The number of vehicles further declined after noon as shops selling essential items such as vegetables, groceries and meat closed down.

A traffic policeman said several people who were intercepted carried medical prescriptions. “When there are shops in the vicinity, they go to far off places to buy even ordinary medicines.”

Police personnel could be seen warning three persons travelling in autorickshaw, who claimed that they were going to a medical shop, and those who apppeared to be loitering After noon, movement of two-wheelers was higher as single men came to hotels for take-aways.

Hospitals, pharmacies, petrol bunks, banks and ATMs were open in the city.