Fever clinics conducted at 100 places

As the influx of new COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the district, Collector K. Senthil Raj has ordered conduct of fever clinics across the district.

He said the fever clinics that were conducted on 89 places on Tuesday to identify patients suffering from abnormal body temperature and with COVID-19 symptoms, were organised at 100 places including nine places within the Thoothukudi Corporation limits on Wednesday. Though it was a holiday in view of Tamil New Year, officials and doctors participated in these camps to screen the public.

Moreover, door-to-door screening is going on to identify the COVID-19 cases. Those who are found to be suffering from abnormal body temperature during these visits would be shifted to the hospital, he said.

While appealing to the public above the age of 45 to get vaccinated, he said those who have comorbidities like blood pressure, heart or kidney ailments, cancer etc. should be extremely careful by following the COVID-19 protocols. Those who have to visit the public places, markets and other places should compulsorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

He said the owners of restaurants, industrial units, markets, shopping malls, supermarkets etc. should make immediate arrangements for vaccinating their workers.