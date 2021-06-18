Feasibility study on linking two major dams to be taken up soon

The project will immensely benefit dry Nanguneri and Radhapuram regions

A proposal to link Papanasam and Manimuthar dams to take the surplus waters of Papanasam dam to Manimuthar Dam will fructify if the feasibility study to be conducted shortly supports it and permission is granted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority as the project has to be implemented inside Kalakkad -Mundanthurai Tiger Sanctuary.

If the plan fructifies, excess water from Manimuthar dam will be taken to Vadakku Pachaiyar and Kodumudiyar dams near Kalakkad and Valliyoor respectively to irrigate the dry regions of Radhapuram region.

Linking of Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar rivers by digging a 73-km-long flood carrier channel to take 2,765 million cubic feet of the 13,758 million cubic feet surplus water, now going waste into the Gulf of Mannaar, has reached the final phase. Once this project is completed, it will benefit the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam.

Since more than 11,000 mcft water is going waste, the AIADMK government had announced towards the fag end of its tenure that a 73-km-long channel will be dug from Seevalaperi on the bank of the Tamirabharani to take the surplus waters up to Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district via Uppaathu Odai, Malattaaru, Kallaaru and Vaipaar.

Now, the proposal for taking the surplus waters of Papanasam dam (143 feet with 5,500 mcft) to the Manimuthar dam (118 feet with 5,511 mcft) has been given a new lease of life.

CM gives nod

Assembly Speaker and Radhapuram MLA M. Appavu said, “Since it is under contemplation for the past several years, I reminded Collector V. Vishnu about this proposal at the function to release water from Papanasam dam on June 1 for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation. He expressed his willingness to hire a team like technocrats of IIT Madras for conducting a feasibility study. When I mooted this idea to the Chief Minister, he instructed the Public Works Department’s Water Resources Organisation to initiate the feasibility study,” Mr. Appavu said.

Taking surplus water of the Papanasam dam, which is situated 264 feet above mean sea level, to Manimuthar dam is possible as it is located at 109 feet above MSL though both the reservoirs are situated seven km apart.

“From Manimuthar dam, the surplus waters can be taken up to Aalanthuraiyar in the Western Ghats beyond Panagudi via Vadakku Pachaiyar and Kodumudiyar dams. So, this project will immensely benefit Nanguneri and Radhapuram areas, both rain-shadow regions. On the completion of Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar link and these four dams, every part of Tirunelveli district will become highly productive,” Mr. Appavu said.