Father attempts to kill daughters and self

In a shocking incident, a man aged 33 years administered poisonous liquid to his two little daughters on Saturday and had allegedly attempted to commit suicide. All the three are undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

Police said that the man V Vetrivel of Brunterkulam here was trading in old iron and scrap materials.

He was married to Sivasakti, 30, and the couple had two daughters Priyadarshini, 4, Lavanya, 3, and a son Sakthivel, 2.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that Vetrivel was not doing good business and had incurred debts. When he had reportedly demanded his wife to get money from her parents, she had reportedly got angry and had gone out with her son.

Administering poison to the two girl children, Vetrivel too had consumed it on Saturday. When they were seen vomiting, some neighbours had rushed them to the Sathankulam GH. After giving first aid, the medical team sent them to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, doctors said.

Meanwhile, Sivasakti has lodged a complaint with the Sathankulam Inspector of Police Harikrishnan. A case has been registered against Vetrivel. Further investigation is on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.