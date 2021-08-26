Insure crops, farmers told

Farmers were asked to insure crops with insurance companies on or before August 31 to protect from any loss that may arise out of natural disaster and calamity, said Collector S Visakan here on Thursday.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting through virtual mode, he said that by paying a premium, the crop can be insured under the Prime Minister’s National Crop Insurance Scheme and the farmers can go ahead with agricultural activity without fear. In a volatile situation, when the weather forecast is changing, the government has a responsibility to protect the farmers.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district president N Permal said that the Gandhi Market in Dindigul was yet to be opened and appealed to the Collector to intervene as it would benefit the farmers to bring and sell their produce to end consumers. He said that to obtain crop loans from banks, the managers insisted on producing ‘chitta adangal,’ which may be dispensed with.

Similarly, the farmers demanded an assurance from the PWD for supply of water for irrigation in tail end areas till the promised time. The Collector assured to sort out the issue with regard to non-availability of fertilizers in some pockets in the district.

A majority of farmers said that they have taken the vaccine shots for the COVID-19 and the Department of Agriculture had organised the meeting from the respective taluks through Google platform.