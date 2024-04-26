GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers worried as pest attack increases near Radhapuram

April 26, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of small and marginal farmers have expressed concern over the sudden pest attacks reported in their fields at Pandara Perungulam near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district on Friday.

A total of 34,197 hectares was covered under the pisanam season in the district. While a majority of the crop coverage had successfully completed the harvest, a few pockets were waiting for the last few days for harvest.

Under such circumstances, the standing crops suddenly showed withering away and in some areas, they had turned black causing concern among the farmers.

The farmers said that in the December rains, as the Pandaraperungulam tank filled, they took up cultivation a bit late in the locality as they had to get an assurance on the water availability for the irrigation. With copious water in hand, they got into the activity, late though.

Now, with most of the farmers having completed the harvest, a few hundred acres alone were left for harvesting and when they were close to the D-day, the pest attack had worried them. It looks like the rise in the mercury level may be a reason, the farmers apprehended.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Muruganandam said that they had received information from the farmers’ association about the pest attack. “We will inspect the fields at the earliest and examine the possibilities to save the crop from damage,” he assured.

