Farmers seek release of water in Vadakaal Peikulam irrigation system

Demanding release of water to Vadakaal Peikulam irrigation system from Srivaikundam check-dam to save the standing crop, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

Led by district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam P. Bhuviraj, the petitioners said the water released by the Public Works Department in Vadakaal and Thenkaal on turn basis from Srivakundam check-dam, should have been released in Vadakaal Peikulam from July 15. However, the PWD officials were releasing water to some other places and consequently the paddy and banana cultivated under sluices from seven to 10 of Vadakaal irrigation system were wilting.

“If water is not released in Vadakaal for 10 more days to save the standing crop, we’ll observe fast on July 22, block vehicular traffic on July 29 and stage wait-in protest at the Collectorate premises on August 1,” warned Mr. Bhuviraj.

‘Reopen Sterlite plant’

Led by State vice-president of Hindu Munnani, V. P. Jayakumar, the functionaries, carrying the national flag, submitted a petition in support of the early re-opening of Sterlite Copper. Since the closure had badly affected the nation’s industrial growth and economy due to import of copper, the copper manufacturing unit should be reopened immediately, they said.

Seeking permission for selling their products on Kovilpatti bus-stand, members of the narikurava community submitted a petition to the Collector. Since the officials of Kovilpatti municipality and the police were threatening and chasing the ‘narikurava’ community vendors selling artificial ornaments inside Kovilpatti bus-stand, their livelihood had been badly affected. Hence, the Collector should give due instructions to the officials. Moreover, they should be given identity cards, they appealed.

Members of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam submitted petition seeking sufficient supply of Di-Ammonium-Phosphate to the farmers raising rain-fed crops during the ensuring ‘rabhi’ season.

On behalf of Kaayalpattinam Social Justice Forum, its secretary M.N. Ahmed submitted petition seeking flood control measures in Kaayalpattinam well ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon.