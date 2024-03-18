Farmers seek release of water from Manimuthar dam to save paddy crop

March 18, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking release of water from Manimuthar Dam, a group of farmers from Chinnamaadankudiyiruppu near Eral came to the Collectorate on Monday clutching withering paddy crops.

The petitioner farmers said around 150 farmers had cultivated paddy on 60 acres of land, which gets water from Chundanpaaraikulam near Chinnamaadankudiyiruppu. Since the irrigation tank had gone dry, water from the Manimuthar Dam should be released to Chundanpaaraikulam via the Third Reach of the reservoir.

If the water was not released within next four days, paddy raised on 60 acres of land would wither causing huge loss to farmers, they said.

When farmers were asked to drop their petition in the “drop box” as there would be no grievances redress meet as long as the election Model Code of Conduct is in force, the farmers wanted to hand over the petition directly to the Collector’s representatives. After police intervention, an official received the petition from farmers.

Retired workers’ plea

A group of retired transport workers, led by T. Kathiresan, dropped their petition in the drop box.

They demanded the release of dearness allowance since November 2015 as directed by the court. “If not, we will boycott the upcoming Parliamentary election,” they said.