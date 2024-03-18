GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers seek release of water from Manimuthar dam to save paddy crop

March 18, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers from Chinnamaadankudiyiruppu in Eral taluk, who reached Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday, to submit a petition seeking release of water from Manimuthar Dam.

Farmers from Chinnamaadankudiyiruppu in Eral taluk, who reached Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday, to submit a petition seeking release of water from Manimuthar Dam. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Seeking release of water from Manimuthar Dam, a group of farmers from Chinnamaadankudiyiruppu near Eral came to the Collectorate on Monday clutching withering paddy crops.

The petitioner farmers said around 150 farmers had cultivated paddy on 60 acres of land, which gets water from Chundanpaaraikulam near Chinnamaadankudiyiruppu. Since the irrigation tank had gone dry, water from the Manimuthar Dam should be released to Chundanpaaraikulam via the Third Reach of the reservoir.

If the water was not released within next four days, paddy raised on 60 acres of land would wither causing huge loss to farmers, they said.

When farmers were asked to drop their petition in the “drop box” as there would be no grievances redress meet as long as the election Model Code of Conduct is in force, the farmers wanted to hand over the petition directly to the Collector’s representatives. After police intervention, an official received the petition from farmers.

Retired workers’ plea

A group of retired transport workers, led by T. Kathiresan, dropped their petition in the drop box.

 They demanded the release of dearness allowance since November 2015 as directed by the court. “If not, we will boycott the upcoming Parliamentary election,” they said.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / water (natural resource) / water supply

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.