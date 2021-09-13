Farmers seek crop loss compensation

THOOTHUKUDI

A group of farmers submitted petition in the Collectorate on Monday seeking disbursal of compensation from the crop loss they had suffered during 2020 floods.

The petitioners, led by state president of Tamil Vivasaayigal Sangam, O.A. Narayanasamy, submitted a petition seeking the crop loss compensation. They said 40% of the farmers, who had suffered huge loss in the flood in 2020, were yet to get the crop loss compensation of Rs. 4,000 an acre despite repeated appeals from the affected agriculturists.

Besides disbursing the compensation, the crop insurance benefits should also be given to the farmers who had insured their crops, they petitioners said.

A group of villagers from Puthupatti near Srivaikundam submitted a petition seeking regular employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme instead of asking a section of the villagers to go for the MNREGP works in other villages.

Seeking community certificates for their children, members of Rajakula Vathiriyar Women Welfare Association, led by its secretary Malini, submitted a petition. Similar petition was submitted by Cholakula Vathiri Men’s Association also who sought issue of community certificate in the name of ‘Vathiyar’ instead of giving it as ‘Devendrakula Velaalar’.