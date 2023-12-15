Farmers of single-crop areas walk out of agriculture grievance meeting in Madurai

December 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Madurai

Farmers from single-crop areas walked out of the agriculture grievance meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday, as they did not receive a convincing reply from officials regarding opening of Vaigai water to Melur and Tirumangalam.

The farmers reiterated their demand for water from Vaigai dam again at the meeting as they did not get a favourable answer from the Water Resource Department (WRD) officials while they staged a protest in Melur a week ago.

They demanded a talk with the officials to put forth their reasons for not releasing water to their areas.

However, Collector M.S. Sangeetha denied their demands and said the district administration was awaiting a judgement of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to be pronounced on December 19.

“As the farmers took the issue to the court, we are helpless now in deciding anything on it before the court gives its decision,” she added.

Farmers, who were not satisfied with the answer given by Ms. Sangeetha, raised slogans to release water and walked out of the hall.

Following this, a few farmers from Usilampatti taluk raised their concern over the depleting groundwater in their areas. They suggested opening Vaigai dam water to their areas for drinking which they said would recharge the groundwater as well.

Replying to this, the Collector said that they were already supplying drinking water through Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to their areas and the recharge of the groundwater could be possible only when it rained.

A farmer from T. Kallupatti taluk accused Nation Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of not caring to plant saplings in turn for felling more than 200 grown-up trees along the road from Nagamalai Pudukkottai to Usilampatti for expanding it.

Another farmer Malaisamy said that he was denied insurance claim for the loss he incurred due to the crop damage caused by animals. The officials, said that as per the norms they could provide insurance only when a group of farmers were affected and when the overall crop production rate had decreased significantly.

V. Tamilselvan from Perayur taluk alleged that some officials in the Tangedco demanded bribe for replacing or repairing a dysfunctional transformer.

“This is affecting the entire farmers in the area by not allowing to use motor or other equipment used to supply water and usually the Tangedco takes more than 15 days to solve the problems,” he added.

He requested the extension of the renewal period from six months to one year stipulated for repaying the loan procured from co-operative society.

Ms. Sangeetha said this would be considered by the district administration and an answer given soon.