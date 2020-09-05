Farmers demand increase in sugarcane price

Farmers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers' Association staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate here on Saturday, urging the Central and State government to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to ₹5,000 per tonne with a recovery rate of 9.5%.
State president of the Association N. Palanichamy and State General Secretary D. Raveendran participated in the protest.
The Central government has increased the FRP for 2020-21 to ₹2,850 per tonne with a recovery rate of 10%.
But, most of the sugarcane cultivated in Tamil Nadu have a recovery rate of around 9.5%, said Mr. Palanichamy. “Hence, farmers will be able to earn a FRP of only around ₹ 2,707.50 per tonne,” he added.
But, a tonne of molasses is sold for more than ₹12,000 in the market. The input cost of cultivating sugarcane has drastically increased, said Mr. Palanichamy. “Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the sugarcane farmers have suffered huge financial loss. Hence, the government must increase the FRP in benefit of the farmers,” he added.
The protesters also complained that the State government did not pay the farmers the state advised price of ₹500 per tonne for sugarcane.
They also urged the government to take steps to ensure that the sugar mills pay the remaining dues to the farmers.
