Family of three found dead in Rajapalayam

Police believe the family died by suicide

A family of three, who were living in Coimbatore, was found dead in a lodge in Rajapalayam on Thursday.

The police identified the trio as T. Janardhanan (65), his wife, Kalavathi (45) and son Siddharth (17). The police said that the family had visited some of their relatives in the town before they checked into a lodge. Employees of the lodge found them lying unconscious and took them to the Government hospital here. However, doctors declared them brought dead.

The police said that Janardhanan, who was employed in the Gulf, had returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was frustrated after he could not find a job and decided to end his and his family’s lives by consuming poison.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.