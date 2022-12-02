  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Family demands registration of murder case against son’s friends: He had died under mysterious circumstances in Kodaikanal

December 02, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Family members of Suriya staging a dharna at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul on Friday.

Family members of Suriya staging a dharna at the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Demanding the police to register a case of murder and to arrest the five persons alleged to have been behind the death of their son Surya, the family members and relatives staged a demonstration in front of the Dindigul Government Hospital on Friday.

Police said that Surya, son of Ayyadurai of Tenkasi district, studied in Chennai. During his stay, he had become friends with a girl, identified as Kerlin Swetha. It was said that since January 2022, they had gone together to many places. Recently, when Surya was in Kodaikanal, staying in a private cottage, Swetha and four of her friends too had come there.

Even as they were all chatting, it was said that Surya had collapsed. Immediately, Swetha and her friends had rushed him to the local hospital in Kodaikanal, where he died. The body was sent for post-mortem to the GH here. The police had registered a case of suspicious death.

As the news spread, the family members refused to take the body and demanded to book a murder case and arrest all the suspects. After persuasion that the police would conduct a fair probe, they dispersed.

Further investigation was on.

