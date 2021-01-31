Expedite Madurai AIIMS project, says Chamber

Trade body gives list of demands to J.P. Nadda

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) has urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda to take steps to expedite commencement and completion of construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai.

The Chamber had submitted a list of memorandums to Mr. Nadda, who visited Madurai on Saturday, according to a press release from TNCCI president N. Jegatheesan and senior president S. Rethinavelu. The trade body demanded declaration of Madurai airport as a round-the-clock facility with three shifts. It must also be declared an international airport to facilitate industrial development of South Tamil Nadu.

Madurai airport must be included as a ‘point of call’ in air services agreement with neighbouring countries. The project to extend the runway at Madurai airport from 7,500 feet to 12,000 feet should be expedited.

Metro rail facility should be established in Madurai, which has a population of more than 25 lakhs. The introduction of metro services will help overcome traffic congestion problem in the city.

Madurai must be declared as the second capital of Tamil Nadu to ensure economic development in South Tamil Nadu.

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal bench must be set up in Madurai. The VOC Port in Thoothukudi must be declared an International Container Transhipment Hub Port. Work on establishing the bus port in Madurai must be expedited.

A high-level trade representative committee has to be formed for Goods and Services tax. A separate ministry for micro sector units must be formed, the Chamber demanded.