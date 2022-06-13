Expedite launch of website, says HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to expedite the launch of a separate website detailing information pertaining to various schemes and events on Adi Dravidar welfare, on the lines of Tribal Welfare.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi took cognisance of a status report submitted by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department that stated that the department was planning to launch a separate website for Adi Dravidar Welfare.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Karthik of Madurai, a programme coordinator with a Madurai-based NGO, ‘The Fact.’ He sought a direction to the government to create awareness on various schemes available for beneficiaries and to set up special counters at Adi Dravidar Welfare Offices in Madurai. The court took note of the status report submitted by the department and closed the petition.