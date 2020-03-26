Executive magistrates nominated in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan has nominated taluk-level executive magistrates in the rank of deputy collectors to decide on preventive steps, based on local situations, to tackle COVID-19.

The executive magistrates will coordinate with officials of Public Health and Family Welfare and other departments and local bodies. Besides, they have been appointed as chairperson for emergency situation management of their respective taluks.

Sivakasi Taluk – Sub Collector, Sivakasi – C. Dinesh Kumar – 94450-00474; Sattur – Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur, M. Kasi Selvi, 96778-51335; Aruppukottai, RDO Aruppukottai, S. Chellappa, 94450-00475

The executive magistrate for Rajapalayam is District Supply Officer V. Selvakumar – 94450-00353; Vemabakottai – District Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Officer D. Soundararajan – 99652-44741; Srivilliputtur – Assistant Commissioner (Excise) R. Murugan – 94437-06455.

Other officers are: Watrap – District Manager (Thadco), K.S.A. Mohammed Zakir Hussain – 94435-07291.

Virudhunagar – District Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Officer R. Banugopan – 73388-01283.

Tiruchuli – Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) V. Krishnaveni – 94454-61761 and Kariyapatti –Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) P. Vijayakumar – 90871-73955.

A team comprising representatives of local bodies under the taluk, deputy superintendent of police, tahsildars, block development officers, block medical officers and block child development scheme officer will function under each of them.

At the village panchayat level, another team comprising the panchayat president, vice-president, members, village administrative officer, anganwadi workers and village health nurses will function as a monitoring team, a statement said.