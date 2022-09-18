Exclusive association for rural conservancy workers formed

Conservancy workers working in panchayats in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts participated at the inaugural of the Tamil Nadu Thuppuravu Paniyalargal Urimai Sangam in Madurai on Sunday.

Its State president B. Nagarathinam said that the association aims to bring together fragmented rural conservancy workers to voice out their demands. “We have brought together such workers from 24 panchayat unions in Madurai and Virudhunagar and plan to cover more panchayat unions,” she said. The association logo was officially unveiled as part of the event.

The 18-point charter of demands was discussed and it included increasing the number of conservancy workers as per the population of the panchayats instead of asking them to overwork, to stop delaying payment of salary etc.,

“Most workers are not provided with safety equipment such as gloves and masks, uniforms, and other basic cleaning equipment. The State must fix specific work timings, stop forcing us to work even on Sundays and on government holidays and provide us with identity cards,” she said.

Their primary demand was for authorities to treat them with respect just like any other government employees. “It is unfortunate that oftentimes our dignity is lost when panchayat officials and authorities mistreat us,” she said.

Sub Judge M. Jaisankar spoke on the lines of how important it is for workers to stand up against injustice.

“We have been training them in labour laws, wage acts and generally how to protect their dignity. Coming together as an association will give them strength and fuel the spirit of unity to tackle their common problems,” said A. Sahaya Philomin Raj, its legal advisor and convenor of Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee.

“Being a part of the association gives me strength that I am not alone. We can now air our grievances more confidently,” said P. Usha, a conservancy worker for 10 years in Melur Panchayat Union.

Advocates, president of Adi Tamizhar Katchi K. Jakkaiyan, conservancy workers and others took part in the event.