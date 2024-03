March 18, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar:

The district administration has invited applications from ex-servicemen, aged within 65 years, for deployment in Lok Sabha elections.

Those recruited would be given honororium and food allowance.

Interested ex-servicemen with good health should approach the office of Deputy Director, Virudhunagar District Ex-servicemen Welfare at Srivilliputtur in person and register their names, Collector V. P. Jayaseelan said in a statement.