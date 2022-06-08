Ex-serviceman, trader end lives

NAGERCOIL

An ex-serviceman allegedly shot himself at his residence near Suchindram on Wednesday.

The police said Jaya Prasad, 55, of Shankar Nagar, an ex-serviceman, under Suchindram police station limits, had altercation with his wife Shanthi, 51, a teacher working in a government school at Iravipudur in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday. Even as she was in the bedroom, Jaya Prasad, who was in the adjacent room, shot himself with his rifle. He died on the spot.

The neighbours, who gathered there following the gun shot and the scream for help from Ms. Shanthi, informed the Suchindram police about the incident. The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaripallam for a post mortem.

Suchindram police have filed a case.

In another incident, Sugumar, 47, of Thollavilai here, a trader, allegedly ended his life in his house on Wednesday. The police found that Sugumar had borrowed money from moneylenders, which might have driven him to take the extreme step.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.