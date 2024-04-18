EVMs, other materials sent to polling booths in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

April 18, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other requirements for conducting elections at 1,624 polling booths in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency were sent to the respective polling stations on Thursday.

With the presence of zonal team members and armed personnel vehicles containing the machines and other requirements like voters list, pen, paper, indelible ink, among others were taken to the booths where the polling is to be conducted on April 19.

The 136 zonal teams deployed for the duty would be overseeing the transportation works of the machines and other essentials before and after the elections.

Further, duty orders for 8,026 polling officials and presiding officials were handed over to them. The officials would be reaching their earmarked polling booths by evening. As per the training conducted on three occasions - March 23, April 7 and 16 the officials would conduct the elections under the guidance of presiding officials.

District Election Officer and Collector G. Laksmipathy speaking to the press, said, out of the total number of 14,48,430 voters in the constituency, 91.53% of the voters received their booth slips beforehand.

“Those who have not got their booth slips can get their slips at the help desk that would be available at every polling stations in the constituency. Voters without voter ID could produce any of the 12 approved identification cards to cast their votes on the day of polling,” he added.

In addition to this, he said, due to the heat wave alert, drinking water facilities were arranged at the polling stations. “To monitor each and every polling booth, a central control room at the district Collector office would be operating, through which all the activities could be monitored. To avoid any untoward incidents central forces and armed police would be deployed at all the polling stations in the constituency,” he said.