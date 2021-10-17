Even Centre cannot withdraw NEET, says Raja

DINDIGUL

Even if the Central government intended, NEET could not be scrapped, said BJP senior leader H. Raja on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said NEET was given shape and introduced by the previous Congress regime, supported by the DMK that was part of the then Union Cabinet.

For political gains, the DMK misled the people stating that it would ban or withdraw or ensure that it would get exemption from NEET for students of the State, he said.

It was impossible. Even if the Centre decided, it could not scrap NEET as it had become mandatory after the apex court directive, Mr. Raja said and added that it would be better for the DMK to have NEET in Tamil Nadu.

Like many other promises made during Assembly elections, the DMK had not given ₹1,000 to homemakers, he added.

The BJP Dindigul district unit had been demanding the administration to close down a Tasmac outlet functioning on Mangarai Street as there were educational institutions and residential colonies in the vicinity. Though the RDO and other authorities assured to shift the Tasmac outlet after the villagers had passed a resolution to this effect at the gram sabha meeting on October 2, the officials had not shifted the liquor outlet. Hence, the BJP, led by its district president Dhanapal, resorted to a stir. The police arrested the protesters and detained them.

Assuring the cadre that he would take up the issue with higher authorities, Mr. Raja said the Tasmac outlet would be moved shortly.