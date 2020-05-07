Essentials handed over to 2,900 poor workers

Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju distributed essential commodities to 2,900 persons in separate functions organised here on Thursday.

He handed over rice, grocery, vegetables to 1,900 van, autorickshaw, cab drivers, load-men, ‘pandal’ workers, photographers and members of various cultural troupes at Kovilpatti. He also gave away essential commodities to 1,000 people in a function held at Kamarajar Nagar in Paandavarmangalam panchayat and personal protective equipment to 40 physically challenged persons.

He said free essentials for cardholders were being given now for the month of May.

In Thoothukudi district, the COVID-19 relief of ₹ 1,000 had been given to 96,999 unorganised sector workers and to 46,449 fishermen while ₹ 5,000 was given to 19,512 fishermen as fishing ban period assistance. In Tamil Nadu, 83 lakh unorganised sector labourers and 21,770 match factory workers had received the relief of ₹ 1,000 per family.

Mr. Raju said 4,940 persons had been tested in Thoothukudi district to find 30 positive patients. While 26 of them returned home after undergoing treatment in government medical college hospitals, a 72-year-old woman succumbed to the viral infection.

“Since the people coming to Thoothukudi district from other districts or States are being quarantined for 28 days, the police have erected 15 check-posts on important highways including national highways. Another 45 check-posts have been put up on interior roads to check entry of outsiders. We appeal to the public to remain indoors and stay safe,” he said.