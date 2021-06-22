Madurai

Essential commodities given to refugees

Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi interacts with the residents of Sri Lankan refugee camp at Thappaththi in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.  

THOOTHUKUDI

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi distributed essential commodities to the residents of the Srilankan refugee camp at Thappaththi near Ettaiyapuram in the district on Tuesday from her personal funds.

In the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj, she distributed 15 grocery items to 382 families with 1,282 members of the refugee camp and nutritious food to 35 pregnant women in the camp.

The refugees appealed to the MP to arrange for Indian citizenship, reservation in admission to professional courses and employment.

Ms. Kanimozhi also inspected the construction of a ration shop near the refugee camp.

She also visited the vaccination camp at Mudukkumeendaanpatti near Kovilpatti for the benefit of mentally-challenged persons in a home and refugees in Kulaththuvaaipatti camp near Kovilpatti.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 9:37:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/essential-commodities-given-to-refugees/article34915807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY