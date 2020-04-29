Escaped burglar nabbed

A burglar, who escaped from the isolation ward in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, has been nabbed.

Maayaandi, 39, of Kaalvaai near Srivaikundam attempted to steal a mobile phone from a house on Tuesday. Caught by the public and handed over to Srivaikundam police, he was taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a mandatory health check-up before being remanded in judicial custody in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Doctors found that he was suffering from cold and cough — symptoms of COVID-19 — and referred him to the isolation ward of TVMCH. As police escorts waited outside, an isolation ward assistant began to prepare a bed for Maayaandi. It was then that the burglar escaped from the ward through a rear door. After an initial search proved futile, a complaint was filed at TVMCH police station.

On Tuesday night, police noticed the suspect standing inside a deserted bus stand at Vaeinthaankulam. As they moved towards him, he ran out and jumped into Vaeinthaankulam, a tank that had good storage due to desilting. Although police used searchlights and roped in fire and rescue services personnel, he escaped.

When the search continued on Wednesday, police nabbed Maayaandi from Karungulam area.