GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode-Tirunelveli train service extended to Sengottai

It will give direct rail connectivity on Tirunelveli-Sengottai section to Madurai

December 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Board has cleared a proposal to extend Train No. 16845/16846 Erode-Tirunelveli Express to Sengottai.

The board has asked the General Manager of Southern Railway to implement the extension of the new services at an early convenient date. As per the Railway Board order, the Erode-Sengottai Express which arrives Tirunelveli at 9.25 p.m. would depart for Sengottai at 9.30 p.m. and reach Sengottai at 11.15 p.m.

In the return direction, the train would leave Sengottai at 4.50 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 6.40 a.m.

The train has been given four additional stoppages in the extended portion between Tirunelveli and Sengottai. It will stop at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadayam and Pavurchathiram.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko had made a representation to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking the extension of this train upto Sengottai earlier in December. He said that the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section via Ambasamudram was the only section in southern districts which did not have direct rail connectivity to Madurai.

People from both Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts frequently go to Madurai for education, health, High Court and for tourism.

Similarly, the new connectivity would help people from Madurai to get to tourist spots such as Manimuthar Falls, Agasthiyar Falls, Papanasam temple and Karaiyar dam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.