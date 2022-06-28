Ensure supply of quality drinking water: Councillor

Councillor S. Amutha of ward number 31 of Tirunelveli Corporation submitting a petition to the Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the grievance meeting on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

TIRUNELVELI

Blaming the corporation officials for not taking any action to prevent supply of contaminated drinking water to the residents of her ward, an AIADMK councillor submitted a petition to the Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the weekly grievance meet on Tuesday.

AIADMK councillor S. Amudha of ward 31 submitted a petition complaining supply of drinking water mixed with sewage in Pandithurai First Street in Kulavanigarpuram area of Melapalayam Zone for the past one month.

“Even though I have filed petitions with the officials of Melapalayam Zone on various occasions, no action has been taken to prevent the mixing of sewage with drinking water. More than 10 persons have tested positive for jaundice. This is the last petition I’m submitting to the Corporation as any further delay will trigger public anger,” said Ms. Amudha while showing a bottle with the contaminated water.

She said the corporation should re-lay roads at Kulavanigarpuram and Muththamizh Nagar areas and ensure proper lighting in all streets in ward 31.

President of Nellai District Public Welfare Committee M. Mohamed Ayub submitted a petition seeking proper closure of a pit dug near Kulaththangarai dargah on Pettai – Tirunelveli stretch for repairing a damaged drinking water pipeline. Since the pit has caused a few accidents in the night during the past one week, the officials concerned should be instructed to close properly the dangerous trench, he said.

One Manikanda Mahadevan submitted a petition seeking proper registration of the applications being submitted by the public for issue of birth or death certificates. “Whenever we come to the corporation office with an application for a birth or death certificate, the officials ask the applicants to drop the application in the drop-box and the applications seem to gather dust for several months as there is no response. The officials should be instructed to receive the applications and acknowledge receipt of the applications,” he said.

Members of Tirunelveli District Wholesale Flower Shop Owners’ Association submitted a petition seeking the laying of a proper road to connect Tirunelveli Junction and Aravind Eye Hospital via Getwell Hospital and installation of streetlight poles. Sanitary workers should be deployed along this road everyday to collect the waste, they said.

On behalf of Arockiyanathapuram, Srinivasagam Nagar A and B Colonies Residents’ Welfare Association, its office-bearers submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water to their area and removal of illegally fixed pumps in drinking water connections. Since a section of the residents have fixed motors in their domestic connections to draw water, most of the residents have to run from pillar to post to get a pot of water.

Officials should take action against those who have fixed pumps in the drinking water pipe connections and ensure uniform supply of drinking water, they said.

A good number of residents submitted petitions to the Mayor about alleged wrong classification of their properties as ‘commercial’ while these properties are said to be residential properties.