Encroachments evicted

TIRUNELVELI
Twenty-seven houses that had been built on the government land near Sivan Temple Tank in Palayamkottai were removed on Tuesday with police protection.
More than 30 families that were residing in Ambikapathi Street and Emperumaan Street near Sivan Temple Tank in Palayamkottai for more than 50 years were facing eviction since the land on which these houses had been constructed belonged to Department of Revenue. As steps were taken to evict the encroachments even as the residents facing eviction, they petitioned the Collector seeking alternative house sites.
They also approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for a possible legal remedy that went in vain.
When the district administration and the Corporation served notices recently to these families asking them to vacate their houses within a week, some of the families threatened to shift their residences to the Collectorate premises. However, the protest ended within a few minutes as the officials informed them that alternative site would be given to them.
On Tuesday morning, the Corporation and the revenue officials started the eviction drive with heavy equipments in which 27 houses were brought down with police protection even as the affected families were in tears.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath