Empty vials, used syringes found in VOC Ground

The empty vials and used syringes found in a toilet in VOC Ground in Palayamkottai has triggered wild rumours that the players who participated in a football tournament held here used drugs as ‘performance enhancers’

The VOC Ground in Palayamkottai, which was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after it was renovated on an outlay of ₹15 crore, was the venue for seven-member rapid football tournament held recently and 16 teams participated in the tournament. Each match lasted 14 minutes.

Those who went to the toilet in the ground after the end of the tournament found used vials and syringes suggesting that it could have been used by players who participated in the rapid football matches. Photos and videos of the empty vials and the used syringes were also shared on social media to trigger wild speculation.

“We don’t know if these injections that could have been administered through veins are ‘performance enhancers’ or not. We are not sure that if these injections were used by the players participating in the football tournament or others who came to the ground to witness the matches,” said an official of Tirunelveli Corporation, which maintains the VOC Ground.