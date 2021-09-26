Empathy more important than knowledge and skill: Collector

He urges young doctors to strive for inner gratification

More than knowledge and skill, young doctors should develop an empathetic attitude for a successful career and inner gratification, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 2014 batch of MBBS students here on Sunday, he said that doctors should learn to patiently hear to the problems of their patients and find solutions to them. COVID-19 had made people realise the true value and character of medical community that helped them tide over the humanitarian crisis. “Medical career is not a profession but a calling and lure of money should not stand in the way of realising the greatest satisfaction of helping others in reducing their sufferings and saving their lives,” he said.

Alerting the doctors to increasing legal cases in medical profession, Dr. Sekhar advised them to learn how to document every medical action with proper reasoning. They should also learn the art of communicating with the patients and their relatives.

He gave away awards to university toppers. A total of 148 students received their certificates.

Medical profession had seen a great revolution in the last two centuries with advanced scientific equipment. “COVID-19 has taught that medicine and humanity should go hand in hand for the betterment of the world,” said Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan.

He appealed to the doctors to decide on their field of specialisation and work hard so that the society at large benefited.

Former Government Rajaji Hospital Dean D. Marudhupandian urged the doctors to use simple language while explaining to the patients about the treatment and ensure that they understand the procedure.

GRH Dean A. Rathinavel, Vice-Principal V. Dhanalakshmi, Medical Superintendent S. Vijayaragavan, Staff Advisor S. Pappiah and Senior Warden (Rajaji Hospital Resident Doctors’Association) L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar were among those who were present.