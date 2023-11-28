HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant rescued from dargah in Kadayanallur

November 28, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant which had been kept in a dargah at Kadayanallur without permission from the Forest Department was rescued on Monday night.

The elephant was kept in the dargah for the past 22 years. A team of experts from Chennai visited the dargah and checked the records. It found that the dargah lacked proper facilities for keeping an elephant. Following this, the committee recommended to the Department of Forest to take possession of the animal and shift it to Tiruchi.

 Subsequently, a team led by Forest Range Officer of Kadayanallur took possession of the 38-year-old elephant on Monday night and sent it to Tiruchi in a lorry.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.