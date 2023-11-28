Elephant rescued from dargah in Kadayanallur

November 28, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TENKASI

A female elephant which had been kept in a dargah at Kadayanallur without permission from the Forest Department was rescued on Monday night.

The elephant was kept in the dargah for the past 22 years. A team of experts from Chennai visited the dargah and checked the records. It found that the dargah lacked proper facilities for keeping an elephant. Following this, the committee recommended to the Department of Forest to take possession of the animal and shift it to Tiruchi.

Subsequently, a team led by Forest Range Officer of Kadayanallur took possession of the 38-year-old elephant on Monday night and sent it to Tiruchi in a lorry.