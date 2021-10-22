Madurai

Elephant found dead

The 13-year-old male elephant that was found dead near Kuththarapaanjaan waterfalls near Panagudi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A 13-year-old male elephant was found dead near Kuththarapaanjaan waterfalls in the Western Ghats under the Bhoothapandi forest range on Friday.

Sources in the Forest Department said District Forest Officer, Kanniyakumari, M. Ilaiyaraja received information about the dead elephant near Kuththarapaanjaan waterfalls, situated west of Panagudi, on Friday morning. Subsequently, a team of forest officials and a veterinarian rushed to the spot to conduct autopsy.

The forest personnel, who arrived at the spot, said the elephant might have died three days ago due to some ailments. “There is no foul-play in the death of the elephant as the tusks of the animal were intact,” a forest official said.


