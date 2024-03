March 26, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, as part of the election awareness campaign, on Tuesday pasted election awareness stickers on TNSTC buses, autorickshaws and ATMs in the city. Additional Collector Monica Rana and other officials were present. In order to create awareness of the importance of voting and achieving 100% voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the district administration has been conducting various awareness programmes.