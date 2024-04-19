Elderly voters say they were unaware of postal ballot facility

April 19, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Many people in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency enthusiastically cast their votes on Friday.

Despite bearing the scorching heat, many voters carrying umbrellas visited the booths to vote. Among them, voters aged above 70 and 80, despite having several difficulties found a way to reach the booths.

Many assisted by their relatives walked all the way from their homes to the booths. Talking to The Hindu, they said that they were unaware of the postal ballot facility and no officials visited their homes to educate them regarding the postal ballot facility.

Victoria (92) of Colachel, said, she visited the booth assisted by two of her daughters who were aged 70 and 65. “Since I felt I am obliged to perform this democratic duty, I did not mind walking from my house,” she added.

Learning from the officials about the postal ballot facility available to elderly persons, Ms. Victoria, said, she would have cast her vote through post had she known about that earlier.

“No officials visited our house or nearby households to ask for postal ballots. Many elderly people who are living nearby might not visit the booths owing to their poor health,” she added.

Another 82-year-old woman named Annathangam of Elupavalai, who was at the Kandanvilai polling booth coming under Colachel Assembly segment, said she also did not know about the postal ballot facility.

“My brother who is aged above 90 is at home. As he is not able to walk, he did not vote. I wish we knew about the facility to vote through post,” she added.

A postal official who was on duty at the same polling booth, shared similar concern that even her mother who was 85 did not receive the postal ballot. “Since I am on duty today no one is there to take my mother to vote. Officials who are responsible to reach out to people preferred to visit houses only in urban areas. Many houses in rural areas were not informed about the facility,” he said.