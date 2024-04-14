Elaborate arrangements under way at counting centre in Madurai Medical College

April 14, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Elaborate preparatory and security arrangements are under way at Madurai Medical College, the counting centre for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

Officials have been carrying out inspections of the strong rooms and the counting halls. Inspections are also being carried out on security barricades and spacing of candidates’ agents. Other amenities are also being installed on the medical college premises. The control room is being readied and the CCTV cameras are being installed on the premises.

After the elections on April 19, the Electronic Voting Machines used in the elections will be brought to the college and stored in the strong rooms. Boards and stickers have been pasted on the doors of the rooms indicating that the rooms are strong rooms and counting halls

Adequate security arrangements will be in place from April 19 to June 4 when counting of votes will take place. The works are being carried out as per the norms of the Election Commission.

Recently, Madurai Medical College was in the spotlight after the Students Council of the college filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to not include the college as a counting centre for the upcoming General Elections and other future elections as it would affect the academic activities of the college.

The court asked the officials to spare the medical college premises in future elections.