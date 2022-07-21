Efforts on to check outbreak of diarrhoea

Virudhunagar

Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight is being observed in all hospitals, Primary Health Centres, Health Sub Centres and Anganwadi Centres till July 30.

Every child below five years is given one packet of oral rehydration solution and preparation of the solution for giving it to their children when affected by diarrhoea was explained to mothers, said Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy in a press release.

The affected children would also be given zinc sulphate tablets. Mothers are sensitised to the importance of giving nutritious food to the children based on their age.

Best practices for lactacting mothers in feeding children are explained. Children identified with diarrhoea during the fortnight are referred to PHCs or government hospitals for further treatment.

Children in anganwadi centres are taught about how to wash their hands before and after lunch. Hand-washing is demonstrated at all schools. Essay writing, elocution and drawing competitions are being held in schools.