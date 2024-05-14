EDII-TN provides interesting opportunity for young innovators to nurture their skills, says Additional Chief Secretary Umashankar

“Young innovators are getting an interesting opportunity to nurture their skills in furthering their interest in the field and emerging as successful entrepreneurs through enrolling themselves in the one-year PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship and Innovation programme offered by Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN) along with EDII – Ahmedabad,” said C. Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary and Head EDII.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, Mr. Umashankar said a total of 500 students within the age group 20 to 30 with a minimum of one degree would be taken for the year-long programme.

“Anyone interested in developing their innovative and entrepreneurial skills can opt for the programme. Those who feel they are not comfortable with English as a language of communication would be given a special coaching to develop and get fluency in the language,” he added.

Adding that the classes would be taken by professionals from EDII-Ahmedabad, he said that the teaching syllabus and method of teaching were formulated by EDII-Ahmedabad.

The same programme when enrolled in private organisation would cost around ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 6 lakh but the programme conducted by Tamil Nadu government would cost only ₹ 1 lakh, he added.

Adding to the fee details, Mr. Umashankar said financial support would be extended to the interested underprivileged students through corporations like TAHDCO and other schemes.

He extended an invitation to the entrepreneurs to come forward to help the young minds in enrolling in the programme by supporting them financially.

“If not for all, accommodation arrangements for some of the men and women enrolled in the programme could be made with the help of State government,” he clarified.

When asked, whether the entrance examination would be complex for students from rural areas, he said that arrangements to translate the questions to Tamil would be made. Moreover, the questions would be more of aptitude type requiring only to solve them.

“The filtration of the applicants would be stricter so that only students with innovative ideas and business skills are taken in,” he said.

“If more and more innovations from Tamil Nadu are registered under Intellectual Property (IP) rights, the revenue for the State would eventually increase,” he added.

“Though there cannot be any fixed goal for registering IPs, We believe that the State would get considerable IPs through this programme,” Mr. Umashankar said.

The support provided by EDII-TN would not just stop here but would be extended whenever the student required help in their future, he added.

An initial financial support starting from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 15 lakh through schemes like Startup India and many such schemes would be extended to the interested students with a clear idea after completing the one-year programme successfully, he said.