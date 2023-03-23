March 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Enforcement Directorate officials raided the house of BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing general secretary Sivanthi Narayanan here on Thursday.

Reliable sources said a five-member ED team that came to Kovilpatti from Chennai went to the house of Mr. Narayanan, who is into realty and construction business, in the morning with local police protection. Since Mr. Narayanan was not in the house at that time, the ED officials contacted him over the phone and asked him to come to the house before noon for an inquiry.

Since Mr. Narayanan’s business partner had reportedly evaded tax payable to the Union government, the ED officials had questioned him, the sources added.