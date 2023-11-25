ED officials search businessman’s house in Dindigul; gunmen guard the premises

November 25, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search operation in the residence of a businessman Rathinam in Dindigul on Saturday. Reliable sources said that the officials arrived at around 10 a.m. and are said to have interrogated the businessman’s wife. It is said that Rathinam and others were not there at home. After about three hours, the officials left the house. Central police force was deployed at the premises, sources added.

The source also said that the ED team had reportedly taken some incriminating documents from Rathinam’s house, which recently came under scanner two months ago. The businessman Rathinam has a number of businesses including transport, education and construction. He is said to be allegedly involved in the sand trade in the State along with two other people - Karikalan and Ramachandran from Pudukottai district, who too were under the ED’s investigation net.