Early morning rain brings brief respite

March 29, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Rain water stagnating on the District Sports Ground in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Rain water stagnating on the District Sports Ground in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

After experiencing sweltering heat for several days, this coastal town was blessed with early morning showers on Friday.

 After the drizzle started in the early hours of Friday, it started raining heavily for over an hour since 4.30 a.m. to cause water stagnation in several parts of Thoothukudi. The Corporation personnel removed the stagnant water with sewage tankers.

 As the sewage mixed with the rainwater, it entered the Tharuvai Grounds and caused hardship to the players in the morning.

 Salt manufacturers say that the early morning rains had affected salt production and minor damages caused by the unexpected showers will have to be repaired.

Though the showers brought cheers, the overcast sky became clear and the baking heat returned by 10 a.m.

Thoothukudi recorded 40 mm of rain, and Kayalpattinam 28 mm.

