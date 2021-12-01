Madurai

DVAC raid at Joint Director of Audit’s house

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a search in the house of the Joint Director (Audit), Department of Local Administration, here on Wednesday.

After unaccounted cash of ₹88,000 was seized by the DVAC police recently from Alangulam panchayat union office, they conducted a surprise check in the house of Mohamed Lebbai, Joint Director (Audit), Department of Local Administration, Tenkasi district, at NGO ‘B’ Colony here on Wednesday.

The police team, led by Inspector Robin Gnanasingh, raided the house and reportedly seized a few documents and details of a locker Mohamed Lebbai has in a nationalised bank’s branch at Melapalayam.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 7:09:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dvac-raid-at-joint-director-of-audits-house/article37790213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY