DVAC conducts search at house of former MKU Controller of Examination

Documents of 22 vehicles and properties seized

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday seized documents of 22 vehicles and properties from the residence of former Controller of Examination, Madurai Kamaraj University, O. Ravi, 57, who has been charged with amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A day after DVAC DSP M. Sathyaseelan filed a first information report against Ravi and his wife Sumathi on Tuesday under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Inspectors A. Kannan, K. Kumaraguru, A. Ambrose and T. Suryakala conducted a surprise house search during which the documents were seized.

A DVAC source said 18 rental vehicles, including 12 vans, were registered in the name of Sumathi, a homemaker. Besides, they found documents of properties in the name of Sumathi, their daughter and son-in-law.

Ravi is now the Principal of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College, Usilampatti.

Based on specific information, DVAC conducted an investigation into his income and wealth between July 2013 and June 2020 and found that the family had acquired wealth of ₹2.91 crore over and above the known sources of income.